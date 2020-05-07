Salida city officials announced they will accept applications for seats on the Salida Recreation Advisory Board until 5 p.m. May 22.
Members of the volunteer board serve as advisors to the city. During their monthly meetings, they make recommendations on decisions related to parks, trails, recreation and open space, a press release stated.
In the near future, members will provide input for design and features of the new skate park; review and prioritize elements of the new Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Plan; and evaluate and prioritize local recreational needs for years to come.
All board members are appointed by Salida City Council.
For more information and to apply, contact Erin Kelley, interim city clerk, at erin.kelley@cityofsalida.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.