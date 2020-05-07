by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has raised $350,000 from more than 400 individual donors since March 18.
“We take your trust and generosity seriously,” Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director, said in a press release. “We are working diligently to connect these dollars with those individuals, families and nonprofits in need as quickly and responsibly as possible. Even as Chaffee County begins to reopen, the needs in the community will continue.”
More than $120,000 in assistance has been distributed to community members in need. Foundation board members have approved more than 165 payments to more than 145 Chaffee County households.
Donations can be made online at cccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1165 or via check mailed to P.O. Box 492, Buena Vista, CO 81211 with “ERF” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.