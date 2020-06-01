Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages results for fourth-quarter 2019 indicate Colorado total nonfarm payroll jobs estimates will be revised down for that period.
December estimates are expected to be revised down by about 5,700 nonfarm payroll jobs, or 0.2 of a percentage point, according to a press release. November estimates are expected to be revised down by about 300. October estimates are expected to be revised up by about 1,900.
Applying those results through April 2020 brings estimated total nonfarm payroll jobs in April to 2,467,700. This change brings over-the-year payroll job growth estimates through April 2020 to -301,900 or -10.9 percent.
Final numbers are expected to vary from these estimates due to new seasonal adjustment factors and new estimates of nonfarm payroll jobs not covered by the unemployment insurance program.
Industry sectors expected to undergo an upward revision to payroll jobs estimates in the fourth quarter include financial services at roughly 1,600 and information at about 1,500. Leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and other services may also be revised up.
Industry sectors expected to undergo a downward revision to payroll jobs estimates are education and health services at around 3,200; government at about 2,600; professional and business services at roughly 1,800; trade, transportation and utilities estimated at 1,200; and construction at around 1,100. Payroll jobs estimates for mining and logging may also be revised down.
Expected revisions to Colorado nonfarm payroll jobs based on first-quarter 2020 data will be released Aug. 26.
In every month except February the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, releases estimates of Colorado nonfarm payroll jobs for the previous month based on results from a survey of business establishments.
Estimates for Colorado are produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for total nonfarm payroll jobs and specific industry sectors or groups of sectors across the entire state and for seven metropolitan statistical areas.
In February these survey-based estimates are compared to and adjusted in a process called “benchmarking” based on administrative records available since the release of the survey estimates. The results of that comparison are released in March.
For instance, at the beginning of the 2021 calendar year Colorado nonfarm payroll jobs estimates for fourth-quarter 2019 and all of 2020 will be benchmarked based on information available from the quarterly census program for fourth-quarter 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020. These updated estimates will be released in March 2021.
The source of the records is unemployment insurance reports Colorado employers are required to file quarterly with the Department of Labor and Employment. Among other information, employers include the number of people employed at the firm for each month of the quarter for which the report is being filed.
Although only firms with employees covered by the Colorado Unemployment Insurance program are required by state and federal law to submit these reports, the quarterly census of employment covers about 98 percent of all nonfarm payroll jobs and about 88 percent of total employment in Colorado.
Aggregated by industry, the data are more closely aligned with the definition of nonfarm payroll jobs than with total employment. This is because an individual holding more than one job is counted only once in the total employment estimate but multiple times in both the quarterly census and nonfarm payroll jobs estimates. Total employment estimates are by place of residence while both quarterly census and payroll jobs are by place of business.
