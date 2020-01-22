Mayor P.T. Wood broke a 3-3 city council tie Tuesday, reversing the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision to reject outdoor awning construction at Boathouse Cantina.
Council members Harald Kasper, Dan Shore and Alisa Pappenfort voted in favor of reversal, and Jane Templeton, Mike Pollock and Justin Critelli voted against.
City planner Kristi Jefferson reviewed the timeline of the appeal. The Historic Preservation Commission concluded in its Dec. 26 meeting that the awning was in compliance because it does not interfere with the building’s historical integrity. However, the commission rejected the application because Boathouse owner Ray Kitson did not apply for permission before construction and the awning distracts from a ghost sign on the building.
Kitson said construction was in compliance and there are no provisions to protect ghost signs.
“I can paint over the mural tomorrow and there are no provisions to protect it,” Kitson said. “The best way to protect historical buildings in town is to run a successful business, and I have done that.”
Kitson admitted to completing construction before submitting an application. He said Aztec Manufacturing of Pueblo was primarily responsible because they classified it as a shade structure and not an awning and thought it was not necessary to check for approval.
Jefferson said ghost signs are not in the code and are not protected. Raw brick in the historic district cannot be painted over without approval, but a previously painted wall can.
City Administrator Drew Nelson urged council to analyze the application objectively regardless of whether or not construction was completed before the application was submitted.
Critelli argued in favor of the commission’s decision because the reason for recently reinstating power to the commission is to let those better versed in historic preservation to make decisions. He noted that the commission’s decision was unanimous.
Wood argued that reinstatement never took away the right to appeal or council’s final decision authority. In addition, he said, focus of the discussion was on whether or not the structure was in violation of historic preservation.
Templeton first moved to amend the commission decision. That vote failed when Wood broke a 3-3 tie. Pollock, Critelli and Templeton voted yes. Shore, Pappenfort and Kasper voted no.
After additional discussion, Kasper moved for the reversal.
Wood said his reasoning was he thought the commission’s decision was based on personal bias against Kitson.
“A lot of irrelevant discussion took place in the HPC’s decision that frankly I don’t think should have gone on,” Wood said. “After looking over the sign myself, to my sensibility it did not diminish or reduce that sign.”
In other business, council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance that would raise minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco products to 21 years. Nelson said the ordinance accomplishes three issues: establishing the age limit at 21 to mimic federal law, prohibiting flavored tobacco products and requiring tobacco product vendors to acquire a license to sell tobacco products.
A second reading and public hearing will take place at council’s next meeting.
Council heard second reading and conducted a public hearing for Ordinance 2020-01, which covered substantial modifications of parcel VPA-5 of the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development. The modifications included changing entitlements, the zone district map, dimensional standards and Article 10: Pinto Barn parcel standards.
Council voted 5-1, with Templeton dissenting, to approve the ordinance with exclusion of condition 15.
Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said condition 15 was unnecessary because it would defer to council approving architectural guidelines instead of the Planning Commission.
In other discussion about the ordinance Van Nimwegen said the applicant suggested if low-income credits are not approved, the project can be developed with 12.5 percent of units as affordable. Council said at least 35 percent must be affordable.
Templeton said she was uncomfortable with the idea that Confluent Park will have a separate affordable housing district while Angel View will have none.
The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application is due by Feb. 3 but won’t have approval results until June.
Council unanimously approved a letter City Attorney Nina Williams wrote to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority to support Salida’s position for generating low-income housing credits for affordable housing units to be built at Confluent Park. Wood was asked to sign the letter.
Following a public hearing, council unanimously approved a new tavern license for Salida Rotary Scout Hut. The venue required a different type of liquor license than it has had in the past.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution to approve the Confluent Park minor subdivision.
Friends of Salida SteamPlant received a proclamation of appreciation from council for the group’s work over the years.
Items on the consent agenda included approval of Salida Creativity Lab’s Dragon Parade Feb. 8 and a fee waiver for Ark Aces rafting team. The consent agenda was approved unanimously.
