Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve announced it is closed to all park visitors as of today in response to a request from the Alamosa County Public Health Department.
The closure includes all public access points, park roads and backcountry access.
Park Superintendent Pamela Rice said the park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and will provide updates on its website, nps.gov/grsa, and social media channels.
“We have been monitoring conditions at the park and working closely with the local public health officials,” Rice said in a press release. “Due to increasing visitation, we can no longer mitigate the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus and agree that it is in the public’s best interest to close at this time.”
Despite stay-at-home orders across the country, Great Sand Dunes continued to see increasing visitation, crowding and a high percentage of out-of-state visitors.
The park closure aligns with the county’s request to further minimize risks associated with the novel coronavirus and not compromise the local health care system.
“As a former park ranger at the Great Sand Dunes, it gives me no pleasure to recommend closure of one of our national treasures, even for a brief period of time,” Alamosa County Public Health Director Della Cox-Vieira said. “However, it is my duty to protect the people of Alamosa County during this pandemic, and that includes the staff of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and any potential visitors.”
The National Park Service encourages people to take advantage of digital tools already available to explore Great Sand Dunes, including:
• Interactive learning activities including coloring pages and Junior Ranger opportunities at nps.gov/grsa/learn/kidsyouth/index.htm.
• Virtual passport cancellation stamps for Great Sand Dunes at nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
• The park’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/greatsanddunesnpp, which includes highlights of the annual Robotics Challenge and sights and sounds of lower Mosca Canyon in fall.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.
