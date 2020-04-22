Researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder have developed a COVID-19 test that can detect signals of the infection before symptoms even arise. Their goal is to make it affordable, over the counter and commercially available within six months.
“With most infectious diseases, by the time you develop symptoms you have already been contagious for days and out and about spreading it to people,” said Nicholas Meyerson, a scientist in the department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology and CEO of Darwin Biosciences, a start-up formed to commercialize the SickStick. “Our device acts at the earliest stage of infection. It knows you’re sick before you do.”
While most labs and tests have focused on antibodies – proteins in the blood that signal a mounting defense against a bacteria or virus – Sawyer’s lab has taken a different approach.
“Antibodies don’t arise in your body until after the copy number of a pathogen has gotten very large,” said Sara Sawyer, a virologist at BioFrontiers Institute, noting that this can take days or – in the case of the coronavirus – more than two weeks.
“They are the last chapter in the immunology textbook,” she said. “We specialize in the first chapter – the smoke signals that infected cells send off to indicate a pathogen is present.”
Those smoke signals, called nucleic acids, rise up in cells within hours of exposure to a virus and can make their way into saliva.
With the SickStick, the user spits into a receptacle, sticks in a strip that soaks up the contents, and within minutes – much like with an at-home pregnancy test – a series of lines appears.
The SickStick team is now working on an advanced prototype and exploring what it will take to get clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, which has sharply expedited its review process for diagnostic tests for COVID-19.
While their timeline may not help to address the current situation, if a second wave of COVID-19 hits next fall, they’re confident SickStick could help prevent it from taking hold. And when other epidemics emerge, we’ll be ready.
“Long term,” said Meyerson, “this could transform how we think about diagnosing disease.”
