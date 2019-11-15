Buena Vista – A demolition permit has been filed for interior work at the three addresses that make up the buildings at the corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
The permit, filed Oct. 25, does not allow for modifications to the exterior of the buildings.
Former tenant Gone to the Dogs, relocated to South U.S. 24 earlier this year. The Green Parrot bar closed its doors in 2017.
The permit also prohibits any demolition that would combine the two separate buildings into one by removing load-bearing walls between them.
“We are authorizing demolition work of each space but will not allow any demolition of the load-bearing walls between the two separate buildings until we have a subdivision plat to combine the buildings into one building on one lot and/or not allow any demolition of any exterior elements of each building until we have completed a thorough review of any changes to the exterior, including meeting any applicable historic preservation requirements of the town,” Buena Vista town planner Mark Doering said in a memo to the county Building Department approving the permit.
Sharon Young, who purchased the property in 2017, declined to comment on the future plans for the space, saying that she had leased it to tenants.
Suzy Kelly’s architectural history of East Main for the Historical Preservation Commission’s proposed architectural guidelines found that the “Marks Block” building at Main and Railroad dates back to 1890 and had a long history as the home of various mercantile businesses or grocery stores.
The building was also home to the Green Parrot Café as far back as 1927, she wrote.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
