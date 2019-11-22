The Central Colorado Conservancy recently announced what it calls its “newest and largest conservation project in the history of the organization,” with three new easements protecting more than 2,000 acres of Central Colorado.
The three easements are between the Arkansas River and Collegiate Peaks Byway (U.S. 285) from Buena Vista to Salida.
The project, called Forever Chaffee, will “connect and protect lands that are critical to preserving our rural way of life, supporting working lands and families and conserving the vast ecological resources of Chaffee County’s private lands,” Executive Director Adam Beh said in a press release.
The project will protect nearly 2,000 acres on the Centerville, Tri-Lazy W and Arrowpoint Cattle Co. ranches.
Each parcel supports working agricultural families, as well as protecting wildlife corridors that connect the forests of the Sawatch Range to the banks of the Arkansas River and the wild lands of Browns Canyon National Monument, Beh said.
All three parcels included in Forever Chaffee are ranked as “high priority” in the Collegiate Peaks Scenic & Historic Byway Conservation Plan. In addition to their scenic qualities and agricultural importance, they are highly ranked due to habitat they provide for wildlife species such as the imperiled Lewis’ woodpecker, bald eagle, bobcat, mule deer, pronghorn, elk and mountain lion.
“Conserving these three properties is important to agriculture in the valley,” Conservation Director Lucy Waldo said. “Arrowpoint Cattle Co. and Tri Lazy W Ranch are working cattle operations that contribute to our local economy. The Centerville Ranch is also leased by a local rancher and ties local water rights to the eased lands.”
For more information about Forever Chaffee, contact Beh at adam@centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
Donations can be made by calling 719-539-7700 or stopping by the conservancy office at 128 E. First St. Donations can also be made online at centralcoloradoconservancy.org/.
