A reader asked: “What is going on with the hours at the Nathrop Post Office? When we moved here eight years ago, we had full service, but it seems to be getting cut back more and more. Recently, there was a handwritten sign saying it would only be open from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.”
Becky Smith with the Buena Vista Post Office said that because of some resignations and terminations, the post office has had to cut back on hours due to lack of personnel but is in the process of rectifying the situation.
“Until I can get full-time staff, we have people working in both offices (BV and Nathrop),” Smith said. “We are putting out applications and looking to fill our positions. We are doing the best we can right now.”
Smith said when possible, such as this week, they will try to man the Nathrop Post Office during its regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1:15-3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-10 a.m. Saturday. The lobby, where customers can access their post office boxes, is open 24 hours.
