Salida City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve second reading of Ordinance 2020-01, which covered “substantial modifications” of parcel VPA-5 of Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development.
Modifications included changing entitlements, the zone district map, dimensional standards and Article 10: Pinto Barn parcel standards.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton cast the dissenting vote.
Templeton said she was uncomfortable with the “ad hoc nature of the request to transfer (low-income housing tax) credits.” She was also “really concerned about the idea that the Confluent Park will have one whole section that’s separate and that Angel View will have no affordable housing.”
One modification was included in the approval: Council voted to exclude condition 15. Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said that condition was unnecessary because it would defer to council approving architectural guidelines instead of Salida Planning Commission.
Additionally, Van Nimwegen said the applicant suggested if its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application is not approved, the project can be developed with 12.5 percent of units as affordable. Council said at least 35 percent must be affordable. The application is due by Feb. 3 but won’t have approval results until June.
In other business, council:
- Unanimously approved the Confluent Park minor subdivision after a presentation from Van Nimwegen.
- Unanimously approved a letter City Attorney Nina Williams wrote to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority supporting Salida’s attempt at generating low-income housing credits for Confluent Park. Mayor P.T. Wood was asked to sign the letter.
- Following a public hearing, unanimously approved a new tavern license for Salida Rotary Scout Hut. The venue required a different type of liquor license than it has previously had.
- Gave a proclamation of appreciation to Friends of Salida SteamPlant for the group’s work and community contributions over the years.
- Unanimously approved the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda included approval of Salida Creativity Lab’s Dragon Parade Feb. 8 and a fee waiver for Ark Aces rafting team.
