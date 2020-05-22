Investigators continued reviewing and following up on tips Wednesday and Thursday in their search for Suzanne Morphew, 49, who was reported missing May 10 after failing to return to her home in Maysville after a bike ride.
Morphew’s home is held by law enforcement through a search warrant sealed by the court, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported in a press release.
Spezze said it’s not unusual to start at the home and extend outward in an effort to seek clues surrounding the disappearance, and the residence is just one of many areas of focus at this time.
While the case remains categorized as a missing person, Spezze said it is an open investigation and all possibilities surrounding her disappearance are being considered.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about the case by calling a dedicated tip line at 719-312-7530. Approximately 200 tips have been reported to the tip line so far.
A $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Morphew’s return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.