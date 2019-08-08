The Buena Vista Heritage Museum has new colors determined by Colorado historic architect Barb Darden. The cupola will see a big change from the silver that has been on it for more than 50 years.
Jablonski Building Conservation performed a paint color investigation of the earliest known layers on the roof and the cornice wood of the cupola.
The samples were examined with a magnifying microscope. After doing that, the colors were matched to a commercially available paint.
The wood body will be a Pittsburgh Paint called Roasted Chestnut. It is a grayish-yellowish brown and is to match the weathered sandstone on the building
The cupola metal roof was a moderate, reddish brown most closely matched by Sherwin Williams Roycroft Copper Red. This is to match the color of the weathered brick on the building.
Old photos show how dark the roof was, while even older ones show it a darker color from as far back as 1882.
A photo of the school playground east of the building from 1944 shows the roof dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.