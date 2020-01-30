Mike Broemmel, a former White House staff member in the 1980s, will present “The White House Up Close: How the White House Really Works,” an in-depth analysis of the inner workings of the White House, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. in Salida.
The nonpartisan presentation will last about an hour and cover operations of the White House in the 21st century. A question-and-answer segment will follow and is expected to take an additional hour.
Tickets are $5, and the event is open to the public.
Broemmel worked as a “low-level Munchkin” in the Office of Media Relations and Planning during President Ronald Reagan’s administration. He was specifically tasked with coordinating the communications calendar and televised appearances of different White House staff and Cabinet secretaries. His department also produced all of the Reagans’ television and radio appearances. He later spent part of his tenure working in the Office of the First Lady.
Broemmel said the presentation is equally based on anecdotes and objective data. He said the addition of personal experiences helps humanize White House staff members.
One anecdote Broemmel will share is how his office “went haywire” upon learning of the assassination attempt on Reagan. The story touches on what happens internally during times of crisis and how government decision-making capabilities can be impaired.
Broemmel has been doing similar presentations across the country since 1997. Over the years, he said he has noticed how the question-and-answer segment has evolved, especially in polarity.
“In this contentious era, I think people benefit from understanding how the White House really works, how the White House is set up and structured,” Broemmel said in a press release. “My hope is that people walk away from this presentation with a better understanding of how the office of the president really works, including in a time of crisis.”
Broemmel grew up in Denver and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism from Benedictine College in 1985. He graduated law school at Washburn University in 1988.
He does not typically do presentations in smaller communities, but he is making an exception for Salida because the community has consistently organized adaptations of his plays for years.
Colorado TINTS Theatre Company and Box of Bubbles will feature two upcoming plays from Broemmel’s Iconic Women Theatre Series. “Stand Still & Look Stupid” (the life story of Hedy Lamarr) will be staged at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs, and “Call Me Mrs. Evers” (the life story of Myrlie Evers) will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at A Church, 419 D St.
Tickets for Broemmel’s presentation can be purchased by phone at 720-216-4032 or at the door on the day of the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.