Chaffee County commissioners will conduct four public hearings during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Buena Vista School District meeting room, 113 N. Court.
The first hearing, which is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m., will be a request for a special event permit fee waiver for the Banana Belt mountain bike race on Sept. 21, using CRs 101, 108, 153 and 177.
A second public hearing is for the McConaghy Heritage Water subdivision exemption for 11100 CR 194, Salida, dividing 59.8 acres into a 2.5-acre lot and a 57.2-acre lot.
The third hearing involves the Wilson Heritage Water subdivision exemption, 13250 CR 353, Buena Vista, which will divide 36.5 acres into a 33.5-acre lot and a 3-acre lot.
The final hearing will consider a right-of-way vacation for 22635 CR 198, 11357 CR 197 and 11395 CR 197. The proposal is to vacate 60 feet of right-of-way of a portion of F Street in the Nathrop Townsites. Access for properties adjacent to right-of-way proposed to be vacated is from CR 197 or 198. This right-of-way does not have a road constructed in it and contains an irrigation ditch.
Other items on the agenda include:
• An engineering service agreement with Dibble for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Meeting as the Board of Health to hear an update from county engineer Gary Greiner regarding a violation of county on-site wastewater treatment system regulations at 29155 CR 330.
• A renewal of the medical and retail marijuana infused products licenses for Pure Greens, 7800 CR 152.
• A request from the Los Angeles Alzheimer’s Alliance/Seven Peaks Music Festival for a special events permit liquor license for an event at 14998 CR 350.
• A retail liquor license renewal for High Peaks Liquor at 12950 U.S. 24/285, Buena Vista.
• Continuing discussion from the June 25 meeting about policies and procedures for submittals.
