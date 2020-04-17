Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and COVID-19 incident commander, spoke about available support systems to help residents deal with the outbreak Thursday during her Facebook Live update.
The department set up an emotional check-in tool to help gauge how the community is doing emotionally and help people find resources and support they might need.
Based on 109 responses, the top three concerns are work and loss of income; feeling isolated and missing friends and family; and feeling anxiety and stress about our community.
Community was the most mentioned word this week. “People are grateful for all of the giving happening in the community at food banks and with donations,” Carlstrom said.
She also encouraged everyone to consider taking the survey, which is available at solvistahealthex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9meyCtzHcnkRbTL.
Solvista Health helped create the survey and is also offering free online support groups available to anyone in the community. The groups include Connect with Community Members; Heal Your Heart; Circle of Parenting; Relaxation Station; Physical Activity and Wellness Support; and others. For more information and to access the groups via Zoom, call Heather at 719-275-2351, extension 2208.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased by one to 56 Thursday with a 42nd positive case reported at Columbine Manor Care Center. Of Columbine’s 42 cases, 30 residents are still living at the facility, one has been discharged home, three have died, one is hospitalized, and nine involve staff members, two of whom live outside the county.
The outbreak at the residential facility is one of 93 currently in the state. Colorado is now reporting 8,675 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 1,693 hospitalizations and 374 deaths.
The number of deaths in Chaffee County remained at four.
Three patients with COVID-19 symptoms are currently hospitalized in isolation rooms at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
