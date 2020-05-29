Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen, 28, of Nathrop appeared in District Court Thursday for a hearing on advisement on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release that Nguyen was driving a car that went down a 1,000-foot embankment on the south side of CR 321 above Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Wednesday afternoon.
Her 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the car.
Both were rescued from the wreck and transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with minor injuries
The arrest affidavit stated Nguyen was interviewed by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Sgt. William Plackner at the hospital.
She told Plackner she believed her husband was cheating on her and as a result she intentionally drove off the cliff, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit reported Nguyen said she had wanted to leave her daughter at home, but the child wanted to come with her in the car and was in her lap at the time of the crash.
Plackner also spoke to Nguyen’s cousin Thinh Nguyen, who had contacted the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check on his cousin after seeing a Facebook post in Vietnamese.
Following her questioning by Plackner, Nguyen was taken into custody by Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center.
She was charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony, and was held under a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
The 5-year-old girl, whose father, Steve Carbon, is currently teaching in Vietnam, was released to a guardian.
Nguyen appeared in court remotely from Chaffee County Detention Center Wednesday morning and was advised of her rights by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy with the aid of a Vietnamese translator.
Nguyen is also under a no-contact protection order regarding her daughter, a standard protection for alleged victims in a criminal case.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris asked for two weeks to prepare formal charges.
Nguyen will next appear in court at 2 p.m. June 10, at which time public defender Magdalena Rosa has asked the court to address bond.
