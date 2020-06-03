by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
A fatal, highly infectious calicivirus that affects rabbits and other lagomorph animals has been found in Colorado but has not reached Chaffee County.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus serotype-2 (RHDV-2) was first found in wild cottontails April 17 in Alamosa County.
“It’s something that we’re definitely monitoring,” said Jamin Grigg, CPW wildlife biologist in the Salida office. “There are a number of confirmed cases now in the state, but none in Chaffee County.”
The disease kills most lagomorph animals it affects, usually within 36 hours.
“We may expect to see over 80 percent mortality in affected populations,” CPW wildlife pathologist Dr. Karen Fox said in an internal memo that was shared with The Mail.
According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the virus poses no risk to humans or other animals.
However, RHDV-2 is highly infectious, stable in the environment for up to 15 weeks in dry conditions and can survive freezing. The virus can be spread through contact with infected lagomorphs, their meat or fur and materials having contact with those items. Additionally, insects and scavengers may spread RHDV-2 via contact with infectious material.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture is also reminding veterinarians and rabbit owners that reporting suspected occurrences of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, including sudden, elevated numbers of rabbit deaths, is mandatory.
“This disease is very contagious and fatal to domestic and wild rabbits,” State Veterinarian Dr. Keith Roehr said. “The appropriate response by rabbit owners is vital to limiting further spread of the disease from affected rabbit facilities.”
With the disease spreading among domesticated rabbits, 4-H is watching the situation as well.
“We’re keeping an eye on it,” said Kurt Jones, Colorado State University Extension county agent and director. “If we have to cancel the (rabbit) show, we will.”
In Salida and Chaffee County, Grigg said wild lagomorphs that live here include cottontails, jackrabbits, snowshoe hares and pikas. He said cottontails are probably the most common, but there are also a lot of jackrabbits in the area. Snowshoe hares live in the 10,000- to 12,000-foot range while pikas also live high up in alpine environments.
Grigg called the animals “somewhat social,” especially during breeding time. He also said they generally have fairly localized populations with a range of only a couple of miles.
CPW reported that RHDV2 was first identified in France in 2010 and rapidly spread throughout Europe. Some strains of RHDV-2 have been attributed to population declines in European and Australian rabbits.
Other affected U.S. states are reporting extremely high mortality in both cottontail and jackrabbit populations with tens of thousands of mortalities.
To date, the virus has only been detected in domestic rabbits, wild cottontails and jackrabbits, but the full susceptibility of North American lagomorphs to the virus is unknown so CPW is assuming that all North American cottontail, hare and pika species may be susceptible.
There is a RHDV2 vaccine, but it is not licensed in the U.S. and is only available through manufacturers in Europe. Therefore, veterinarians are required to apply for approval to import the vaccine through the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics. Rabbit owners who are interested in obtaining the vaccine should contact their veterinarian. The state veterinarian’s office can guide veterinarians in vaccine procurement.
To slow the spread of RHDV-2, collection and incineration or deep burial of carcasses that are not being submitted for testing may be considered in areas with large mortality events.
The Agriculture Department also issued some guidelines for wild cottontails, hares and pikas:
Report any sick/dead wild rabbits, hares or pikas to your local CPW office.
Do not handle rabbits or rodents that have been found dead.
Do not allow pets or scavengers to feed on found carcasses. Though RHDV-2 is not a risk to pets other than domestic rabbits, a number of other pathogens and parasites from carcasses can affect pets.
Do not handle or consume rabbits or other game animals that appear to be sick. Instead, report these cases to the nearest CPW office.
Meat from healthy rabbits harvested by hunters is safe to consume when cooked thoroughly.
The agency also said rabbit owners should exercise extreme caution and biosecurity to avoid accidental exposure of domestic rabbits through contaminated feed, bedding, equipment or clothing that may have come in contact with infected wild rabbits or birds that could transfer the virus from infected wild rabbits. Domestic rabbits should not be housed outdoors in areas where rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been found.
Veterinarians and owners must report suspected RHDV2 cases in domestic rabbits to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130.
