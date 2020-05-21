Two residents at 225 Summitview Lane in Poncha Springs escaped injury after a fire broke out Tuesday on their second-floor balcony.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Incident Commander Kent Maxwell said the fire began at roughly 3 p.m. and took about 10 minutes to fully extinguish after firefighters arrived.
Six firefighters from the Salida Fire Department and five from Chaffee County Fire Protection District responded with one fire truck from each department.
A Chaffee Fire deputy supervisor first noticed the fire and reported it to the occupants. He helped knock down the fire with a garden hose, but to fully extinguish the flames, firefighters had to use roughly 150 gallons of water.
Maxwell said the fire originated from a discarded cigarette in a flowerpot, which then ignited rattan furniture. The fire then extended up the wall to the overhanging eave and the unit’s attic space. High wind, high temperatures and low humidity all contributed to the fire’s spread.
The fire caused light structural roof damage, wire damage and damage to the nearby bathroom ceiling. Chaffee County Building Department officials determined there was not enough damage to cause a collapse and the occupants could return, but the residents decided to make arrangements with a neighbor anyway.
Xcel Energy disconnected power to that unit and one adjacent to it because it also experienced attic damage.
