The Bureau of Land Management has proposed amending its current off-road vehicle regulations to add a definition for electric bikes but is seeking public comments before moving forward.
The proposed change would give local BLM land managers the authority to use that definition to conduct their own lawful decisions on whether e-bikes may be operated on public lands in their jurisdictions.
While the BLM has already empowered its local land managers to permit e-bikes where they have statutory authority to do so, the current comment period provides the public an opportunity to offer feedback on the proposed rule.
The proposed rule would also direct the entire BLM to specifically address e-bike usage in future land-use or implementation-level decisions.
The rule would direct authorized officers to generally allow, through subsequent decision-making, Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes whose motorized features are being used as an assist to human propulsion on roads and trails upon which mechanized, nonmotorized use is allowed, where appropriate.
Wilderness areas will remain off-limits to both traditional bikes and e-bikes under the proposal. E-bikes also would not be given special access beyond what traditional, nonmotorized bikes are allowed.
According to a press release, the proposal is intended to make it easier for more Americans to recreate on and experience their public lands.
E-bikes have small electric motors that help with pedaling, making them easier for people with disabilities, younger children and people who aren’t experienced mountain bikers.
Currently e-bikes are not allowed in the Arkansas Hills or Methodist Mountain trail systems, but are allowed on moto-legal trails and roads, including the Rainbow Trail, Monarch Crest and Greens Creek.
The public comment period will end June 9.
People can submit comments, identified by the number RIN 1004-AE72, by mail to: U.S. Department of the Interior, Director (630), Bureau of Land Management, Mail Stop 2134 LM, 1849 C St. NW, Attention: RIN 1004-AE72, Washington, DC 20240.
Comments also can be submitted at regulations.gov by entering RIN 1004-AE72 in the search box.
The entire proposal is available at federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/10/2020-07099/increasing-recreational-opportunities-through-the-use-of-electric-bikes.
