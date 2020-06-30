Why Tuesday-Friday?
Since it was established 140 years ago, The Mail has seen its changes and its ups and downs.
While it started as a daily, within three years its ownership changed, newspaper competition came along and the paper was published once per week.
Since then there have been numerous changes to ownership as well as publication days.
What’s most important is that through all the changes The Mail kept publishing, keeping readers and advertisers informed of their community news.
In announcing last week our move to a Tuesday-Friday format, we at The Mail do not take lightly this decision.
But the coronavirus has had a devastating financial impact on the economy, locally and across the state, nation and world, for that matter, forcing the decision.
In publishing two days every week, we will do our utmost to keep readers informed of what’s going on in their community in the city, county, schools, hospital district, cops and courts, the region, etc., as well as what businesses are offering in their stores, what jobs are available and what homes are for sale or rent in the classifieds, and what local governments are formally acting upon in public notices.
We chose a Tuesday-Friday format because mid-week, readers will still get their grocery and hardware advertising and inserts along with weekend coverage of school sports and community events.
As it has done for years, the Friday Mountain Mail will feature the weekend and what’s coming up in the region for events and activities.
We at The Mail remain dedicated to providing news and information for Salida, Poncha Springs, southern Chaffee County and the Upper Arkansas Valley, just as we have for the past 140 years.
Thank you for your support!
What are the odds?
Walter and Jolene Ahrens were northbound leaving Johnson Village on U.S. 24-285 June 19 heading to Colorado Springs when Mr. Ahrens spotted a black Lincoln Town Car.
It was the Ahrens’ car heading in the opposite direction. The car had been reported stolen that morning.
The Ahrens turned around and followed their car, eventually confronting the alleged thief as he attempted to re-enter their stolen vehicle, snapping a picture of the man.
What are the odds of a stolen car’s owners spotting their car as it passes in the opposite direction? Or of the owners of a stolen vehicle catching up with their car and the supposed car thief? Mighty slim, perhaps?
Charges are pending against Michael Mosteller who allegedly stole six vehicles between Salida and Buena Vista June 18-19.
He had been released days earlier on a personal recognizance bond on similar charges in Saguache County.
In court in Salida June 24, he asked 11th Judicial Court Judge Patrick Murphy about the possibility of a personal recognizance bond ... .
He will be in court July 8 for a status conference and a potential bond hearing.
Congratulations
Congratulations and thanks to Kimla Robinson, Dr. Michael Barkett and Rob White.
Ms. Robinson is retiring after nine years as Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation director.
Dr. Barkett is retiring after a career spanning 50 years, 38 of those years practicing in Salida.
Mr. White served for 20 years as Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area parks manager, helping the 152-mile linear park grow and expand to where today it provides 64 different public use sites.
— MJB
