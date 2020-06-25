An Alabama Man was killed following a hit-and-run wreck that occurred June 18 in Westcliffe, Custer County Sheriff office reported.
Custer County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 102 Main Street on a report of a possible vehicle and pedestrian hit and run at about 10 p.m.
Custer County reported that deputies arrived on scene at 10:06 and found Jacob Ross, of Alabama, in physical distress. Ross told deputies he could not breathe and he had been hit by a vehicle, but he could not describe the vehicle.
Emergency Medical personnel responded to the scene, CPR was started however all lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful and he succumbed to his injuries.
Sheriff Shannon Byerly or Undersheriff Robert Hill may be contacted at 719-783-2270.
From a press release by Custer County Sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.