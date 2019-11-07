Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pass Resolution 2019-67, which denies the application for a major impact review for the Cool Clear Water townhouses at 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163.
Commissioner Greg Felt did not attend the meeting.
The commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 10 to direct the county’s attorneys to draft the resolution. During that meeting they listed several reasons for the denial, including:
- The proposal is not compatible with the historical and/or current uses of the nearby properties and would not enhance or promote the agrarian and rural character of the county as contemplated by Section 2.2.3 of the land use code.
- The site does not adequately show the following: developed driveways, parking and building, proposed parking areas, location and dimension of all structures, description of the proposed wastewater treatment system and description of the source and capacity of the water system.
- The application failed to address an adequate water supply plan and on-site wastewater treatment system by failing to show a proposed management plan.
Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom also said there were concerns about the proposed townhouses being used as short-term rentals, which would increase traffic and is not compatible with the historical and current uses of the property.
Joe Cooper, the property owner, said nothing was left out of the presentation, and if anything was left out, it was not on the part of the developers.
“I plan to resubmit something, but it will be different,” Cooper said. “I think everyone in the county lost a big opportunity with the Cool Clear Water project. It’s going to take everyone involved to protect that property. I can’t do it by myself.”
Cooper also questioned, in a conversation after the meeting, why the county Planning Commission approved the project after multiple hearings, but the county commissioners denied it based on only one hearing.
“We are not locking him (Cooper) out of any future efforts,” Commissioner Rusty Granzella said.
Cooper said in a later interview that if the commissioners proceed with the resolution, he may move forward with litigation.
In other business, the commissioners decided not to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency regarding the Decker Fire.
County Attorney Jennifer Davis reported that Rich Atkins, county emergency manager, said the commissioners did not need to extend the declaration.
Commissioner Keith Baker said that if another disaster occurred from the result of the Decker Fire, say a flood or mudslide, it would require its own declaration.
The commissioners unanimously approved:
- A request for a 60-day extension to record the plat and subdivision improvements agreement for Cactus Ranch.
- A plat amendment for 14758 Quartz Circle, amending the building envelope to avoid an irrigation ditch and a drainage.
- A boundary line adjustment request at 14002 and 14525 CR 175, adjusting property lines between the two properties.
- Appointment of Beth Helmke as a voting member of the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
- Appointment of Kristi Olson to the Transportation Board, filling a seat vacated by Susan Shepard.
- Appointment of Jamie Billesbach to the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
- Release of the remaining deposit, approximately $64,000, from Live Nation for expenses incurred.
- A building inspection and appeals board intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista.
- Renewal of a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Monarch Mountain ski area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.