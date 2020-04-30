by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Public Health reported two people died Wednesday at Columbine Manor Care Center.
COVID-19 positive or probable cases are holding steady at 66 countywide.
To date 17 people have died of the disease in the county, including 15 people connected with Columbine Manor Care Center.
Across the state, 766 people have died as of Tuesday.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 14,758 positive or probable cases across 56 counties.
Hospitalizations due to the virus hit 2,621 Tuesday, and 157 outbreaks were reported at residential non-hospital facilities and large corporations throughout the state.
