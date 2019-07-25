Buena Vista – Gold Rush Days will return for its 40th year next month, bringing arts, music, food, 19th century re-enactments and, of course, asses en masse on East Main Street.
Taking place around Buena Vista Aug. 10-11, the event celebrates the Buena Vista burro race, the final leg of the Triple Crown of Burro Racing, Colorado’s idiosyncratic national heritage sport.
The BV race through the Midland Hill network of trails is a dead sprint through the desert compared to the long hikes to the alpine top of Mosquito Pass that are the Triple Crown’s other two legs, Fairplay and Leadville.
Last year, the race brought home a triple crown winner in Kirt Courkamp, racing with Mary Margaret.
While donkeys are the centerpiece, they won’t be the only annual absurdist race in town, as the kids’ toilet seat race will take place at noon Aug. 11.
Children are seated atop difficult-to-navigate, three-wheeled toilet seats, propelling themselves down Lake Street with plunger skis.
Later that day, Town Lake will host a rubber duck race as well, with $750 to be doled out in prize money.
Music at the beer garden in McPhelemy Park will feature Mama Magnolia, Gingerbomb, Whitewater Ramble, Boot Gun, Mo’Champipple and Bruce Hayes and Ragged Mountain Bluegrass.
The rest of the park will fill with vendors selling arts and crafts.
Burro racing has its roots in the mad dash prospectors would make to find gold and silver in the mountains, and Gold Rush Days honors the past as well.
The town will celebrate its heritage as a local hot spot for prostitution with performances by the Madams of Central Colorado at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. First Colorado Company D will host re-enactments throughout the day in McPhelemy Park, and the Buena Vista Heritage Museum will host events like a Civil War recruitment station and musket demonstrations, including an 1861 Springfield musket.
More information can be found at buenavistacolorado.com/gold-rush-days.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
