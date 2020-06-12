Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Inc. announced it has contracted with Powerline Inspection Services Inc. to test and inspect power poles, underground transformers and enclosures in Custer, Lake and northern Chaffee counties.
The work will be completed by the end of August, according to a press release.
The contractors will have access to all of Sangre de Cristo’s power poles and underground electrical equipment and will be driving pickup trucks and ATVs clearly marked with Sangre de Cristo’s logo.
Anyone who has questions should call the co-op’s Engineering Department at 844-395-2412.
