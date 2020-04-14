The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun installing new lighting at seven chain-up stations in southwest and south central Colorado, two of which are in Chaffee County.
The two local stations are on U.S. 50 Monarch Pass and U.S. 285 Poncha Pass.
Construction was scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by the end of August.
The project is part of CDOT’s “Whole System. Whole Safety.” initiative aimed at improving safety of Colorado’s transportation network by reducing the rate and severity of crashes and improving safety for all modes of transportation.
Chain-up stations allow motorists to safely pull off the highway and park to check engines, tires and brakes as well as put on tire chains during inclement weather.
The addition of improved lighting at these stations will enhance visibility for commercial truck drivers and passenger vehicle drivers who park in the areas, according to a CDOT press release.
Work will occur one site at a time beginning by surveying each site. Crews will trench for conduit installation, prepare the site for foundation work and install light poles. Normal work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other chain-up stations that will have construction are in Saguache, Costilla, Conejos, San Juan and Dolores counties. The chain station in Castilla County will include a solar collection system to power lights because there is no power source close to the site.
Motorists should expect minimal travel impacts throughout the construction project although some shoulders will be closed and crews will be actively working in the area.
Drivers are urged to obey speed reductions, watch for construction staff and equipment and overall remain cautious in work zones.
Detailed information and updates will be distributed weekly when significant impacts are expected.
The project’s hotline is 719-581-2301 and email is chainstationlighting@gmail.com.
For more information visit codot.gov/projects/swco-chainstnlighting/swco-chainstnlighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.