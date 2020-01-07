State Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) announced Monday she has prefiled her first bill, “Repeal ban on local government regulation of plastics.”
State legislators will convene Wednesday for the start of the second regular session of the 72nd Colorado General Assembly.
In a press release, Donovan said local governments don’t have any control over plastic regulations in their municipalities, and repealing the existing statute will place control back into the hands of local governments.
“Our state has a shared value of environmental stewardship,” Donovan said. “Repealing the ban on local government regulations of plastics would be a great step forward so that individual communities can create policy around plastics and waste that local leaders see as being in their communities’ best interest.”
Donovan said she will also be working to improve health care access across Colorado, protecting the environment and addressing rural economic development during the 2020 session.
