Adventure, environmental issues and outdoor activity culture will all be touched on at the award-winning lineup of the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival, which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $12 for Colorado Mountain Club members and $15 for nonmembers. Proceeds from the festival will fund Colorado Mountain Club, which will in turn support recreation and conservation efforts, maintain avalanche and safety programs and raise awareness of winter management issues.
The festival lineup will feature the following short films by the following directors: “Can’t Ski Vegas” (10:43) by Joey Schusler, Ben Page and Thomas Woodson; “Drawn to High Places” (5:28) by Nikki Frumkin and Outdoor Research; “Endless Winter: Chapter One” (14:01) by Nikolai Schirmer; “KHUTRAO” (12:30) by Agreste Chile; and “Leave Nice Tracks” (4:00) by Dan Cirenza, Marius Becker and Kyle Crichton.
The event will then break for an intermission before showing “A Climb for Equality” (7:00) by Rylo and Caroline Gleich; “Colter: A Legacy of Adventure” (6:00) by Sawyer Thomas and Rils Wilbrecht; “Backflippers” (3:41) by Luigi Dellarole; “Climate Change in the Kennels” (3:33) by Denali National Park; and “Peak Obsession” (32:30) by Cody Townsend and Bjarne Salen.
The Backcountry Film Festival lineup is produced and assembled by Winter Wildlands Alliance, a national nonprofit that partners with local nonprofits like Colorado Mountain Club to educate backcountry enthusiasts on how to protect and care for winter landscapes.
Julie Mach, club conservation director, said she thinks this is the sixth year the film festival has been shown in Salida.
The films are usually family friendly although they are geared more toward adults and middle and high school students.
The festival will tour more than 110 cities between November and May, according to the Winter Wildlands Alliance website. The films will be seen by more than 22,000 people and raise more than $200,000 for local winter communities.
Colorado Mountain Club is a recreational organization founded in 1912 that promotes mountain education and conservation throughout Colorado. The festival supports the club’s conservation department, based in Salida, which focuses on maintenance and advocacy of public lands.
The club recently launched a mobile app called CMC RIMS to collect data on public lands. Those interested in getting involved with CMC can visit cmc.org/conservation or call 303-996-2764.
Tickets can be purchased beforehand online at cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=48749. All tickets will be will-call at the door with no hard copies.
