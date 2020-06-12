Buena Vista – In the early months of 2020, before COVID-19 was reclassified as a world pandemic and widespread quarantine measures were put into place, sales tax receipts continued the upward trend seen in Buena Vista throughout 2018 and 2019, with a particularly large spike in February.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic at the end of March, and announcements of closures of schools and cancellations of large public events soon followed.
In Buena Vista, March sales tax was up by 8.3 percent over the same month in 2019.
In February, typically one of the slowest months of the year in terms of sales tax revenue, receipts were up from 2019 by 71.32 percent.
BV Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke reported $328,883.52 in revenue for February, up from $191,966.92.
The February spike is in part owed to an error in how sales tax has been remitted, leading to a credit of $116,075.83 that had accumulated over three years, Stoke said.
Stoke said first quarter revenue of 2020 is 34.87 percent higher than first quarter 2020 and 29.64 percent higher than the original budget for 2020.
March sales tax grew from $225,926.77 in 2019 to $244,787.06 in 2020, a greater rate of growth than it saw in the past two years, and comes in at 4.18 percent higher than budgeted revenue.
Between 2017 and 2018, March grew in sales tax returns by 6.2 percent, and between 2018 and 2019 March was the slowest-growing month of the year at 3.8 percent.
February grew 1.75 percent from 2017-2018 and 13.5 percent from 2018-2019.
Last year, the fastest-growing months were August, expanding 26.1 percent over the previous year, and November, which grew 21.3 percent.
In 2020, the town recorded a sales tax jump in January of 29.7 percent.
“The strong showing for the first quarter 2020 supports staff’s position that 2020 was on course to a very strong year because 10 weeks of the quarter’s 12 weeks were unaffected by the coronavirus shutdown,” Stoke wrote in a report to the Buena Vista Board of Trustees.
“Over the next few months we will begin to see the true effect the shut-down has had on the town’s economy.
“The board, citizens and staff should be encouraged by town’s healthy emergency reserves, which will sustain us during this uncertainty.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
