by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
April brought below-average precipitation across all of Colorado, with extremely dry conditions in the southern part of the state.
All major basins in the southern half of the state received less than 50 percent of average precipitation, with the Rio Grande Basin receiving just 16 percent of its average precipitation.
Most SNOTEL sites in the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountain ranges recorded their lowest or second lowest April precipitation on record. Northern Colorado basins all received between 77 and 84 percent of average.
The Arkansas River Basin was up and down. After getting just 34 percent of its average precipitation in April, the basin as a whole has a snowpack below normal at 81 percent.
The upper Arkansas Basin, which includes Salida and extends to around Cañon City, currently has a snowpack of 109 percent average.
Current streamflow forecasts now range from 41 percent of average for Grape Creek near Westcliffe to 87 percent for the Arkansas River at Salida.
On average, streamflow forecasts dropped 10-15 percent in the Rio Grande and combined San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan basins and more in some of the southern tributaries to the Arkansas after April.
In addition to the past month, the 2020 water supply situation is further complicated by conditions leading into last winter. Late summer and fall 2019 were also extremely dry, which led to very low soil moisture conditions heading into winter, which can affect the efficiency of snowmelt runoff.
“Dry soils underlying the snowpack can absorb much of the snowmelt in the spring, which has the potential to substantially decrease runoff,” said Karl Wetlaufer, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, in a press release.
Because of this effect, it is anticipated that streamflows will be less than are commonly observed in other years with a similar snowpack peak, particularly in the southern part of the state.
Statewide snowpack peaked April 4 at 103 percent of normal, but snowpack accumulation and melt patterns have varied widely across the state since then.
Reservoir storage has not varied widely and remains near normal at 104 percent of average. Recent warm weather has accelerated snowmelt, helping increase reservoir storage over the last two weeks, but that could also lead to an early streamflow peak and make storage more important later in the summer.
