The Central Colorado UAS Club will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista.
In addition to the regular agenda, the meeting will feature local meteorologist Mal Sillars.
Since wind is perhaps the most impactful weather issue drone pilots face, a press release stated, Sillars will give an overview of wind and its influences in Chaffee County and the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.