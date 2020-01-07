The Chaffee County Housing Policy Advisory Committee will meet with representatives from Cushing Terrell, the company putting together Chaffee County’s updated comprehensive plan, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 U.S. 24 in Buena Vista.
Dale Shoemaker, HPAC chairman, said the committee thought the housing section of the new comprehensive plan was “kind of weak” and requested an opportunity for committee members, and anyone else from the community, to give their input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.