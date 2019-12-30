Gov. Jared Polis announced he has appointed Robert Samuel Willett of Alamosa to serve as district attorney for the 12th Judicial District, effective Jan. 1.
Willett will replace Crista Newmyer-Olsen, who was appointed as a district court judge in the 12th Judicial District, according to a press release.
Willett has served as senior deputy district attorney in the 12th Judicial District since March. He previously served as a deputy district attorney in the 4th and 12th districts.
The 12th Judicial District covers Saguache, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Conejos, Mineral and Costilla counties.
