by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Decker Fire’s acreage did not grow during the weekend, remaining at 8,959 acres.
“Right now it’s hardly doing anything,” public information officer Terry Krasko said.
With action on the fire dwindling, the number of personnel fighting the fire is also starting to drop. As of Sunday, about 150 personnel were still working on the fire, down from 576 on Friday.
A Type 3 team is taking over as incident commanders this morning, replacing the Great Basin Type 1 team that had been in charge. Type 1 teams have a wider expertise and can manage more crews, which was needed when the fire was flaring up.
“The Type 3 team is here keeping eyeballs on the fire,” Krasko said. “It’s in good hands; we just want to make sure everything is staying put.”
If the fire does make a move, the new team will move to suppress it. Most of the work being done right now is focused on suppression repair.
“That’s our biggest chore right now,” Krasko said. Fire lines and dozer lines, for instance, can resemble trails, so crews are working to make them no longer look like trails. Other suppression repair work includes angling hand lines and digging water bars to divert water, helping reduce erosion.
Crews are also putting mulch or seeds or branches on lines, creating barriers for water.
“The land needs to heal,” Krasko said.
More moisture is in the forecast this week, which should help keep fire activity low. Krasko said 2-4 inches of snow might fall in town tonight while the fire might get 3-6 inches. This week, 11 inches of snow may fall in the area.
“Moisture is key for us right now,” Krasko said. He said the 1,000-hour fuels, like big logs and down trees, are what’s smoldering right now. Those fuels take the longest time to absorb moisture, but the smaller fuels are what really help fire spread.
The fire’s Incident Command post also switched locations over the weekend, going from Chaffee County Fairgrounds to the Salida Hotel conference room.
The Burn Area Emergency Response team (BAER) has been monitoring the intensity of the burn since Oct. 21. Today, the BAER team will present its findings and make recommendations for treatments to the U.S. Forest Service and other local partners.
