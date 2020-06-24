A new motorized single-track trail is being built in the Four Mile Travel Management Area near Buena Vista.
The trail, which will be called “Dud Bob’s” after a couple of dirt bikers who spearheaded the effort, will be an intermediate 6-mile trail that connects with the Triad Ridge trails near Chinaman’s Gulch on Bureau of Land Management land. The new trail is about half completed and, optimistically, should be finished and ready to ride in July.
“It nearly doubles the amount of single-track in the area,” said Chad Hixon, president of Central Colorado Mountain Riders.
The two Triad Ridge trails, which Hixon said are slightly more difficult than the new trail, are combined about 7 miles long. To ride the new trail, users will be able to park at the trailhead in Chinaman’s Gulch, ride the new 6-mile trail one way, ride Triad Ridge north and south and then return on Dud Bob’s to their cars, making it about a 19-mile ride.
“It provides another access point that makes sense,” Hixon said.
“It will hook together nicely,” added Bob Daniel, Mountain Riders vice president and one of the riders the new trail is being named after. Dudley Fecht is the other rider the trail is being named after.
“They really spearheaded this and put in a lot of time,” Hixon said.
Daniel said he and Fecht hiked the route and plotted it all out, estimating he hiked 60 miles during the effort. He said BLM representatives hiked it with them four or five times as well, helping them lay it out and figure things out.
Daniel and Fecht also previously attended a trail layout and maintenance course, Daniel said, and studied that information as they plotted the new trail.
“We’re trying to get the most out of what we have,” Daniel said, like adding challenges, having it zigzag here and there while also working within regulatory and property limitations.
“It’s going to be a great trail,” Daniel said.
Other Mountain Riders members have also been working on the trail, following behind an excavator that’s digging the trail. The club has been limbing trees to get rid of “face smackers” and other foliage that could grab a bike’s pegs. They’ve also been clearing rocks off the trail and will add signs later.
Daniel said they’ve been doing the work in 2-mile sections, and it takes about an hour to complete a half-mile worth of work.
The trail is being built with roughly $88,000 in grant money funded by off-highway-vehicle permits through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“That’s significant,” Daniel said, noting that some people complain that they have to pay $25 to ride OHVs in Colorado. Hixon said the OHV sticker program was started at the request of user groups to generate funding that could go back into maintaining trails, new construction and funding OHV crews, among other things.
One stipulation is the money must be used on motorized trails, and this is the first new motorized trail that has been built in Chaffee County in several years.
