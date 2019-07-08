Visitors can relive Salida’s history, before it was a city, at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center on Saturdays throughout the summer.
Rain or shine through August, the homestead and learning center is open to the public on Saturdays. Guided tours take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while homemade pie is served with live music from 2-4 p.m.
For $5 per person, or $10 for a family, visitors gain entrance to the homestead, which includes the tour, a kids’ activity, live music and pie.
Tourgoers are invited to imagine what it was like to live here when the Hutchinsons first did, when Indians still roamed the area and before modern conveniences like running water. Kids can wear costumes on the tours, available at the homestead, while adults and kids can also wear a picture of someone who used to be present in the area, like Chief Ouray, around their neck
Before U.S. 50, the traveling corridor was called the Ute Trail.
Katy Grether, a tour guide at the homestead, said the Ute Indians hunted here during the summer. When the Hutchinsons arrived in the late 1800s, they were some of the first Anglos in the area. Annabel came on a covered wagon, while Joseph was a Civil War vet looking for a better life. They met at a dance near Twin Lakes and then came here, established their homestead and began ranching.
Through grants and matching funds from the community, the two-story house they built has been restored on a continuum, showing its history from when it was built around 1872 to the last time it was lived in, in the 1950s. Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT) worked with Dr. Wendell Hutchinson on the project.
In the house, visitors can see its original flooring, a pump organ Annabel brought with her in a wagon, the table where the Hutchinsons sat with Ute Indians, the house’s original electrical wiring, called “knob-and-tube,” and other artifacts from the time.
The house was built in a style called “Carpenter Gothic” and, using pictures, is painted the last color the Hutchinsons painted it.
Some of the lilac and other trees Annabel planted are still alive on the homestead today.
The tour also features discussions about other buildings on the property, much more history and a visit to Delbert the donkey.
“He’s the best friend of all the kids who come here,” Grether said.
Also for kids is a traditional activity each Saturday, like pin the tail on the donkey.
Music and pie are also part of the attraction.
Grether said the music is traditional music that Americans enjoyed in the last century, like western and bluegrass. The pies are homemade. On Saturday, caramel apple pie was served.
The entrance fees go to the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center to support youth programs, site maintenance and visitor center overhead. Guidestone Colorado, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, operates the homestead and learning center.
Guidestone Colorado also offers several Farmhands summer camps at the Hutchinson Homestead. This week, July 9-11, a Ranch Camp for kids in kindergarten through sixth grades will take place.
From July 23-25, a Pioneer Camp will take place for kids in second through sixth grades.
Then, from Aug. 6-8, a new camp will take place: Bringing the Harvest Home.
All camps take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit GuidestoneColorado.org.
