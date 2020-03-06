by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Elise Backinger, 75, of Poncha Springs died after colliding with a tree just off the Shagnasty ski trail at Monarch Mountain at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Shagnasty is an upper mountain black diamond, or most difficult, run.
Ski patrol was nearby and was able to respond to the scene immediately.
Backinger was wearing a helmet and was alert when ski patrol responded.
She was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by Chaffee County EMS and later by REACH Air Medical to UC Health Memorial Medical Center in Colorado Springs, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Jeff Graf, Chaffee County coroner, said an autopsy will be conducted today by the El Paso County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.
Monarch Ski Area General Manager Randy Stroud said, “We are heartbroken by the news of the incident. Monarch is small ski area, and everyone here is family. She had been a longtime local friend here at Monarch and we are devastated. Our deepest condolences go out to all her loved ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.