BUENA VISTA – Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko presented plans for the new addition to Buena Vista Health Center Thursday to Buena Vista residents.
About 40 community members attended the meeting at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, which was catered by Sorelle Delicatessen.
Mountain Heights is the close neighbor to the existing facility and sold Salida Hospital District the nearly 1 acre of land for the new addition.
Morasko said that without the church the facility would have had to be relocated.
As part of the deal, HRRMC has agreed to pave the two entrances and the church parking lot. In exchange, health center employees will be able to use the church parking lot to free up patient parking Monday-Saturday, and churchgoers will have a paved lot to use Sundays.
Phase 1 of the addition will be construction of a 9,960-square-foot building that will be connected to the current facility by a breezeway.
Several departments, including rehabilitation, lab and X-ray, will have a new home in the addition, as well as relocation of Solvista Health offices.
Those moves will allow for a reconfiguration of the current building to include increased patient seating and more exam rooms.
Grading for the project is set to begin in the next few weeks, and Aug. 30 is the date scheduled to start building.
Morasko said the hope is to be ready to move into the new facility by the end of April.
Part of the overall plan includes fixing the grading in the parking lot of the current facility to create better handicapped access to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.