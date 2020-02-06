Chaffee County commissioners split their vote 2-1 Tuesday while appointing and reappointing members to the county’s Planning Commission, with Commissioner Rusty Granzella disagreeing with Commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker.
The Planning Commission had four open positions, and all four current members reapplied, along with several new applicants.
All three county commissioners voted to reappoint planning commissioners Bruce Cogan and Anderson Horne, but initially they could not agree on the other two positions.
Baker supported reappointing JoAnne Allen and Terri Lucas, saying he thought they had both been very engaged in learning about the planning process and regularly attended meetings.
Granzella said he couldn’t agree with Baker’s suggestion and thought two of the new applicants should be appointed instead.
“To me, it comes down to the ability to apply the land use code,” Granzella said. “I think there are other candidates who would be more adept.”
Felt suggested reappointing Allen and appointing one of Granzella’s suggestions, Molly Chilson, former district attorney for the 11th Judicial District.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve Chilson’s appointment, but Granzella voted no on reappointing Allen.
Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint or reappoint the following board and committee members:
- Board of Adjustment – Dick Isenberger, reappointed.
- Board of Review – Lon Kersting, reappointed.
- Common Ground – Brinkley Messick and Ben Lenth, reappointed.
- Fair Committee – Abby Hutchinson, Karen Peeples, Dustin Lewis, Barbara Wind and Rachael Walke, reappointed.
- Heritage Board – Melanie Roth and Andrea Earley Coen, reappointed; Cindie Swisher and Jodie Snyder, appointed.
- Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board – Miki Hodge and Cecil Rhodes, appointed.
- Transportation Board – Hank Martin, Donna Rhoads and Kristi Olson, reappointed.
- Visitors Bureau – Betsy Kolomitz, reappointed. Brent Jewell and Clay Bidwell, appointed.
