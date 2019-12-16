The Colorado Mountain College board of trustees discussed adding an advisory board liaison from Salida, which joined the CMC tax district in November, at their December meeting Thursday in Glenwood Springs.
CMC has already lowered tuition rates for the residents of the Salida School District and is in the process of securing a permanent physical presence in Salida and hiring administrative and instructional staff.
The board encouraged college management to develop a process to allow a member from the Salida community to observe board meetings, provide advice to the trustees on behalf of residents of Salida and Poncha Springs and communicate with the residents of those communities, a press release stated.
The process for selecting this advisory member of the board has not yet been determined, but the position is intended to help represent the interests of the community along with new trustee Bob Hartzell, who currently represents Chaffee and Lake counties.
No official actions were taken, but a process for selecting the new advisory member will begin in 2020.
Five recently elected trustees, including new trustees Hartzell and Marianne Virgili (Garfield County), took their oaths of office at the meeting.
The board then elected officers.
Patty Theobald (Summit County) will continue as president, Charles Cunniffe (Pitkin County) will serve as secretary, and Chris Romer (Eagle County) will serve as treasurer and chair of the audit committee.
Peg Portscheller (Garfield County) was named chair of the government relations committee.
Trustees certified official election results for all board seats and for ballot measure 7A, which added Salida and Poncha Springs to the CMC district.
They accepted the 2018-19 financial audit, prepared and presented by the audit firm CliftonLarsonAllen.
CMC trustees certified the college’s mill levy at 4.013 mills, a slight adjustment to compensate for a statewide modification to assessment rates.
With the new mill levy, homeowners will not pay more in taxes per $100,000 in assessed value.
The increase to commercial properties will be less than $5 per year per $1 million in value.
Authority for the adjustment was overwhelmingly approved by the voters of the CMC district in 2018 by way of measure 7D.
Measure 7D allows the trustees to adjust the mill levy if statewide assessment rates decline – triggered by the Gallagher Amendment – as long as total revenues to the college remain unchanged.
“The college is not looking for increased revenues, but simply seeks to maintain its current level of funding if and when the assessment rate falls,” Theobald said.
Because of a complex interplay of constitutional amendments, in recent years increased property values in larger cities have pushed down the assessment rate across the state, which can have a disproportionate impact on rural special districts like fire departments and CMC.
The statewide assessment rate dropped from 7.20 last year to 7.15 in 2019, which reduced revenues to CMC by approximately $200,000.
Trustees said they were relieved that the change to the statewide assessment was considerably smaller than initially anticipated.
In addition, the trustees said they are interested in looking at ways to diversify revenues to ensure the burden of financing the college does not fall on the shoulders of local taxpayers alone.
“By maintaining the college’s revenues at stable levels, the college’s overall financial position remains among the strongest in the state of Colorado,” CMC President Carrie Besnette Hauser said.
“This allows the college to invest in critical programs such as nursing and police officer training, maintain low tuition for local residents and qualify for low interest rates on debt, which, in turn, reduces overall operating expenses and puts more money into teaching and student learning,” she said.
After 7D passed last year, Hauser said it is not a blank check or an invitation to spend.
“It’s the opposite, in fact, as it simply ensures that the college’s future revenues remain level. This stability allows the college to fulfill the education and training needs of dozens of mountain resort communities and to meaningfully plan for the future without constantly worrying that the financial floor will deteriorate out from under us,” she said.”
In other business the trustees:
• Unanimously accepted audited financial reports for 2018-19, which presented clean financial operations at the college and found no material weaknesses.
• Unanimously approved the appropriation of reserves, which will be used to purchase new instructional equipment and technologies, expand critical academic programs and improve and maintain college facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.