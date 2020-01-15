Salidan Misty Moore and Radd Seiger, spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn, launched the American petition for Justice4Harry Monday to support the extradition of an American woman charged in connection with Dunn’s death in England.
Seiger was in Salida Monday for a meeting with Moore, who began managing the Americans for Justice4Harry Facebook group to show American support for Dunn’s family and help bring to justice the woman allegedly responsible for Dunn’s death.
Dunn, 19, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car driven on the wrong side of the road by Ann Sacoolas, wife of an American intelligence officer.
Claiming diplomatic immunity, Sacoolas left the country and returned to the United States before she could be charged with death by dangerous driving.
Formal charges were filed against Sacoolas by the Crown Prosecuting Service in Great Britain shortly before Christmas.
After Christmas, extradition papers were filed with a judge, then sent to the Home Office, then to the Home Secretary, who approved and presented the request to the U.S. State Department Friday.
“It’s now in the hands of U.S. authorities,” said Seiger.
Seiger’s own son was friends with Harry and his twin brother, Niles, in the small village of Charlton in Northamptonshire, England, population about 200.
He said that was why he became involved in what has become an international incident, acting as a spokesman for the Dunn family as they seek justice for their son.
Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles, who works in a doctor’s office, and Tim Dunn, a school maintenance man, needed help negotiating the world of international law and the media.
Seiger has a background as a corporate crisis lawyer in the U.K. and understands the politics involved in those areas.
He said even though his wife was in the hospital, he felt “this family needs me.”
He has been with them for several months now, as the public face and advocate of the family.
“I’m doing this for free. I’m not paid a penny,” he said.
That included the invitation to the White House in October, during which Seiger said an attempt was made to separate him from the Dunns at several checkpoints on the way to the Oval Office.
The Dunns waited for Seiger so they could stay together during that visit, which culminated in President Donald Trump telling the Dunns they could meet with Sacoolas, who was in the next room. The meeting did not take place.
Seiger said the only thing the Dunns want is for Sacoolas to go back to the U.K. and face the charges against her for the death of their son.
“She is coming back, that I promise,” Seiger said.
Moore became involved with the campaign to extradite Sacoolas after hearing about the Dunns and their fight for justice for their son.
“What’s remarkable is that Misty doesn’t know these parents, but she reached out to us,” Seiger said of the mother of four.
The Facebook group includes Americans who support the Dunn family and the British legal system’s quest to have Sacoolas returned to Great Britain to face charges.
He said he didn’t know whether, if the reverse had happened and an American kid was killed by a British driver, he would be willing to get involved as Moore has with the Dunn case.
“The people in Salida should be proud of Misty,” Seiger said.
Moore said she hopes to raise awareness and get more Americans involved in the campaign.
At Monday’s meeting she wore a neon green ribbon.
The symbol was started by young people in England to show support for the Dunns and has taken root in Great Britain and other parts of the world, Seiger said.
Harry Dunn’s motorcycle was a neon green Kawasaki, and green was his favorite color, he said.
Moore said people here are so barraged with bad news they are numb.
“I want to invoke that fire in them. We just can’t ignore it. It’s just going to get worse,” she said.
The Facebook page Americans for Justice4Harry currently has about 380 members. Moore said there are more followers on Twitter and Instagram.
Members come from all over the country, from all different walks of life and from different political groups, Moore said.
Most members are bewildered about why we are not sending Sacoolas back, she said.
Moore recently contacted Sen. Michael Bennet on the issue as well.
Seiger said Harry Dunn’s parents are blown away that someone in the middle of the country in the U.S. would reach out and offer to run this campaign.
“Coloradans should be immensely proud of this woman. Being part of Team Harry is a full-time job,” he said.
To view the petition, visit change.org/p/donald-j-trump-justice-for-harry-dunn-extradite-anne-sacoolas.
