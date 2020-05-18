A stolen Volkswagen Jetta led several police agencies on a high-speed chase through five counties Thursday night before crashing on Wilkerson Pass, the Colorado State Patrol reported in a press release.
Multiple charges are pending for the suspect, a 17-year old male. A 17-year old female passenger was also in the car but surrendered partway through the chase.
No law enforcement officers were injured. The vehicle was reported stolen from Los Angeles, California.
The chase began at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday in Eagle County when troopers attempted to contact the Jetta, which was driving around 120 mph. They initially spotted the vehicle going eastbound on I-70, but the vehicle fled and troopers stopped pursuing the car around milepost 147.
Another trooper spotted the vehicle 27 miles east of the original call at approximately 7:32 p.m. The vehicle was driving around 140 mph and weaving on I-70, CSP stated. Troopers deployed tire deflation devices, but the Jetta was able to avoid them.
Vail police attempted to stop the vehicle going 120 mph on I-70 at roughly 7:42 p.m., but they also disengaged contact.
At approximately 7:49 p.m., the Jetta was reported to be at a rest stop near Vail and law enforcement attempted to contain the vehicle. The female passenger surrendered, but the driver got back in the car, went off road and onto a bike path and struck a CSP vehicle.
The Jetta continued into Summit County and exited I-70 on Colo. 91 and then took U.S. 24 into Lake County. Law enforcement officers were not in pursuit at that time.
The vehicle entered Chaffee County on U.S. 24, and at 9 p.m. a 911 call came in from a driver on Trout Creek Pass saying a vehicle with its lights off passed him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed.
At approximately 9 p.m., Park County deputies saw the vehicle going 138 mph. They attempted to catch up and make contact but were still several miles behind the Jetta.
Deputies came across the Jetta on Wilkerson Pass at roughly 9:08 p.m. and discovered it was involved in a single-car crash. It appeared the driver fled the scene on foot, and a multi-agency search was conducted throughout the night. The suspect was eventually found in the area and taken into custody at approximately 5 a.m. Friday.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said the passenger didn’t suffer any injuries, but it was unknown whether or not the suspect was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.