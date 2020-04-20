Salidan Gabby Emslie said she and her family were feeling sad for residents and staff at Columbine Manor Care Center and wanted to “spread a little love and kindness” to them.
Emslie decided to organize a “sending love” drive for local families to send drawings, paintings, letters and messages of hope and happiness to those who live and work at Columbine Manor.
The only rule is that whatever is sent needs to be no bigger than a gallon zip-close bag.
Anyone who would like to send something is asked to call Emslie at 719-239-0895 for the drop-off address and details. She will collect all items at her house and drop them off in one big bundle on Wednesday.
Emslie said a Columbine representative told her they must follow a procedure for accepting items during the COVID-19 outbreak. Emslie will sanitize the contributed items and drop them off outside the facility, where they will be stored for three days before being taken inside.
She asked that people refrain from participating in the drive if they or someone in their household has had any respiratory/cold symptoms this month or has been in contact with anyone who has.
