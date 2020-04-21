Anytime Fitness Poncha Springs staff members helped clear out litter Friday on the Rodeo Run Trail along CR 120, and they are encouraging others to do the same with other local trails in honor of Earth Day.
As an incentive, they are offering the person who cleans up the most trash a free one-month membership to the gym and a free hydromassage session. The deadline is Earth Day, which is Wednesday. They said the winner will most likely be announced Thursday.
If the winner is not currently a member of the gym, they will receive their first month free once the facility reopens.
To enter the contest, tag @anytimefitnessponchasprings on a Facebook post and include a photo of the trash collected from the trail as well as the hashtag #EarthdayAF. Submissions can also be emailed to poncha-salidaco@anytimefitness.com.
Entries should include the name of the trail they cleaned so participants are not hitting the same areas.
The challenge was issued last week on the gym’s Facebook page.
