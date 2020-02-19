by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council members said Tuesday they would like residents to provide input on what type of public display the city should use during its Independence Day celebration.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess presented alternative ideas for public displays during a council work session. He said that after the Decker Fire, residents expressed increased concern for events like the Fourth of July fireworks, which could lead to potential wildfire ignition.
He said residents with PTSD and pet owners also have showed interest in looking for a different display.
Besides those concerns, Dan Distel, firefighter and licensed display operator, said the city in China that produces Salida’s fireworks is currently on lockdown and has not produced fireworks in three months. In addition, the port is closed.
Distel said there is industry concern that communities will not have fireworks at all because the Chinese city produces 99 percent of America’s imported fireworks. He said after ordering, fireworks take several months to arrive, meaning the department can only hold off on ordering until mid-March. Because of that time frame, council considers this a time-sensitive issue.
Possible public display options are:
• Continue with fireworks managed by Salida Fire Department.
• Contract with an outside company to shoot fireworks and have it assume all liability.
• Contract with an outside company to perform a laser display.
• Contract with an outside company to perform a drone display.
• Do not provide a city-sponsored public display.
Bess said the department is not leaning toward any particular option because it has been doing the show for so many years and is familiar with the maintenance process.
“I’m not big on taking away tradition and something we’ve done for years, but sometimes you literally have no choice,” Bess said.
A laser or drone show would involve the city contracting with an outside organization. Because the technology is so new, audience feedback for either style has not been clear yet. Bess said a basic drone show could cost between $15,000 and $25,000.
Because of current uncertainty about conditions, council members said they were open to the idea of using an alternative method.
Later in the work session, Russell Johnson, Greater Salida Recreation Corp. president, gave a statistical presentation on usage of Salida Golf Club.
Regular meeting
In the regular meeting following the work session, council unanimously approved an ordinance that amends Chapter 2 of Salida Municipal Code concerning an outdated requirement for personal surety and performance bonds. The approval adds crime coverage to the city’s policy.
Council unanimously approved two resolutions: approval of a subdivision improvement agreement for River Ridge and approval of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Master Plan.
Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said after reviewing the numbers, four changes to the River Ridge agreement were recommended and included in the approved agreement.
Following an executive session, council unanimously passed a motion that would instruct staff to enter into negotiations about what to do with the vacant apartment complex at 108 D St. Council members said despite being an eyesore, the property is a major potential asset for the city.
Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included:
• Ark Aces rafting team special event liquor license.
• A contract with BBC Consulting and research for market analysis of Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and outdoor soaking pools.
Approval of Three Ehlers project disclosures was also passed unanimously, but some language was removed in a section because it mentioned fund sources that Salida does not have.
Meeting and work session packets can be found at cityofsalida.com/library/meetings under 02-18-2020 and 02-18-2020 Work Session.
