The Crabtree Group has filed a sketch plan with Chaffee County for a 58-lot subdivision on property currently occupied by Scanga Meat Co.
The 117.45-acre parcel is referred to as the “SMC Ranch major subdivision” in the plan. It is at 9250 CR 156, northwest of Salida.
Joe Deluca, Crabtree Group project manager, said it could be a 30-year build-out and will be divided into five phases.
According to the sketch plan, the existing larger lot that contains Scanga Meat Co. will be retained.
DeLuca said the proposal is just long-term planning for the property. He said the phases will allow Scanga Meat to keep the agricultural part of the parcel active for as long as possible.
According to the plan, “The purpose of the subdivision application is to create a Subdivision Master Plan for the whole property with a phasing plan which would allow for completion and sale of lots by phase.”
DeLuca said only the first phase, six lots on about 14½ acres, will be brought to final plat at this time.
“The intent is to develop the property in small phases and not start sales of a new phase until the previous phase is sold out,” the sketch plan reads.
“The applicant wishes to keep the land in productive agriculture as long as it remains economically feasible. Therefore, only the first phase of nonproductive land will be implemented to final plat until agricultural use is no longer feasible.”
The Chaffee County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the plan Tuesday, with the county commissioners to follow Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.