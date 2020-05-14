by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Although the state lifted late-filing penalties for March sales tax, Salida Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said she hopes to have a March sales tax report prepared for Salida City Council’s meeting packets, which will be posted Friday evening.
Because the majority of local vendors paid their tax filings on time, Tihonovich said she has “a fairly good idea of sales tax related to March collections now,” but the city is still waiting for Chaffee County to provide the city’s share of county taxes.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city receives a pro rata portion of countywide sales tax based on the number of vehicles registered within city limits.
A full picture of March sales taxes was not anticipated to be seen until June. Salida is expected to receive its April tax collections then.
Following a meeting in April, the finance committee determined that February would be the last normal month for sales tax data. March collections are expected to see significant changes.
In February, the city’s 3 percent sales tax collections increased $67,045 or 15.7 percent when compared to the same time last year. Salida’s share of county sales tax was up $12,559 or 9.2 percent. The state marijuana tax allocation was up by $153 or 1.9 percent.
In total, February sales tax receipts were 16.4 percent higher than last year and exceeded year-to-date budget projections by 17.7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.