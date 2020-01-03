Ending the month with above-average precipitation and reports of increased 2018 sales tax collections over 2017, February was chockablock full of stories of Chaffee County’s successes.
Snowpack across the state showed signs of improvement, with the Arkansas River Basin reporting 123 percent of average.
The increase over last year was shared by similar numbers throughout the state, with Colorado showing a 44 percent increase over 2018.
Snow-covered mountains were a welcome sight for those in the winter sports industry.
Heavy snow caused an avalanche later in the month on Monarch Pass, which closed U.S. 50 for about an hour and a half.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the pass again that morning to trigger additional potential slides in the area.
Cotopaxi High School senior Hannah King won the state-level Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest when she wrote “Why My Vote Counts.”
King won regional competitions and went on to compete at state, where she delivered her piece orally.
The win at state set her up to go on to national competition, where she had the chance to win as much as $30,000 for a scholarship.
Salida Middle School eighth-grader Amy Adams delivered her district-winning essay at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriots Pen state competition and won.
The theme of the competition was “Why I Honor the American Flag.”
Winning the competition allowed her to compete in the national competition in March.
Salida junior Elise Mishmash captured Salida High School’s first-ever state championship in swimming, winning the 3A title in the 100-yard freestyle.
She entered the championship race with the third fastest 100-free time (54.39 seconds) and qualified for the finals in second with a 54.69-second swim in the preliminaries.
Another Spartan athlete would take the mat and capture a state title a week later. Senior Eli Smith captured his title when he took on Eagle Valley’s Cody Ponce in the 220-pound championship match.
He went on to win the match during the second of two 30-second tiebreakers following a sudden-victory overtime.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Smith said. “Everyone has been telling me I’ve got to win to follow up with my brother.”
A preview of things to come, Salida school board members, district administrators, school principals and elected officials toured four Colorado Mountain College campus locations.
The school district and the college were engaged in a feasibility study to determine whether Salida might join the college’s taxing district.
Voters would eventually approve the inclusion of Salida into the CMC special taxing district during the November election.
At the end of February results for sales tax collections were reported, and Salida saw an increase in 2018 of 7.43 percent over 2017.
The city substantially exceeded its projections made in 2017 when putting together the 2018 budget, said City Administrator Drew Nelson. The city also exceeded by about $20,000 the December 2018 revised projections used to make the 2019 budget.
News Editor Brian McCabe contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.