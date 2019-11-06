by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA– Chaffee County voters elected three new members to the Buena Vista school board, Jessica Crites, Stacey Moss and Brett Mitchell, according to unofficial results listed on the Colorado secretary of state’s website.
Moss, a lineman with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, won a four-year seat on the board, receiving 74.24 percent of the vote over opponent Nathaniel Weeks, a former school administrator and teacher.
Crites, an accountant, won a two-year term on the board over incumbent Nancy Best, with Crites receiving 61.85 percent of the vote.
Mitchell, a ranch and farm owner, ran unopposed. Suzette Hachmann and Tracy Storms won re-election to the board, also having run unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.