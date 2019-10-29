Colorado Department of Transportation closed the gates on both the Twin Lakes and Aspen sides of Independence Pass early Monday morning.
The closure was decided when maintenance crews determined the closure was needed to keep both maintenance equipment operators and the public safe.
The alternate route to Aspen during the months the pass is closed is I-70 to Glenwood Springs, and Colo. 82 into Aspen. CDOT typically gets the pass open on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.