Closed for the season

Maintenance crews for the Colorado Department of Transportation determined the closure was needed to keep both the operators and public safe. The pass was closed early Monday morning. The usual opening date for the pass is Memorial Day week.

 Courtesy photo

Colorado Department of Transportation closed the gates on both the Twin Lakes and Aspen sides of Independence Pass early Monday morning.

The closure was decided when maintenance crews determined the closure was needed to keep both maintenance equipment operators and the public safe.

The alternate route to Aspen during the months the pass is closed is I-70 to Glenwood Springs, and Colo. 82 into Aspen. CDOT typically gets the pass open on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.

